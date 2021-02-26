Poll shows success of media-driven propaganda against Trump supporters









Fox News has signed political pollster and commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson as a contributor. She made her first appearance today on Outnumbered. We looked at her polls out of curiosity.

The polls show the media has been successful in demonizing Trump supporters. Democrats’ biggest concern is Donald Trump’s supporters, not Biden’s Antifa or Black Lives Matter. This is all media-driven.

They’re also concerned about white supremacy.

That’s insane.

Republicans are concerned about immigration.

In general, there is a lot of concern about the economic damage from the pandemic.

Of issues we asked ONLY of Democrats, their biggest concern is Donald Trump’s supporters. pic.twitter.com/4MpbmtfB6u — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

Thread on the new @EchelonInsights polling about voter priorities and what Republicans in particular are looking for. Unlike traditional “top issue” questions, here we asked people to rate EACH issue on how much it concerns them. We tested these issues with everyone… pic.twitter.com/sNRIx0J7sz — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

BOTH “won’t back down in a fight with the Democrats” AND “will work in a bipartisan way to solve problems” are among the top things Republicans say they are looking for in candidates! Also important: supports Trump’s AGENDA. (Supporting Trump HIMSELF is further down the list.) pic.twitter.com/z88NoXhx1R — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

When we look at the likely GOP primary issue concern broken out by whether people see themselves as “Trump supporters” or “Republican party supporters”, we see Trump supporters more concerned about pretty much everything, but especially election fraud. pic.twitter.com/WW1GQQBha3 — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) Looking at the full range of issues asked of each side, Republicans still say illegal immigration and lack of police support are top concerns, while for Democrats concern about spread of COVID is top of the list, with Donald Trump’s supporters” in second. pic.twitter.com/TQgKZgQ6Jy — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

