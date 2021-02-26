Poll shows success of media-driven propaganda against Trump supporters

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Fox News has signed political pollster and commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson as a contributor. She made her first appearance today on Outnumbered. We looked at her polls out of curiosity.

The polls show the media has been successful in demonizing Trump supporters. Democrats’ biggest concern is Donald Trump’s supporters, not Biden’s Antifa or Black Lives Matter. This is all media-driven.

They’re also concerned about white supremacy.

That’s insane.

Republicans are concerned about immigration.

In general, there is a lot of concern about the economic damage from the pandemic.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.