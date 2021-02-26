Trump made peace deals and Biden’s bombing in Syria

US officials claimed Washington authorized an airstrike in Syria, which hit an Iranian-linked militia building.

Global warfare is back.

According to the two officials, the airstrike was carried out on Thursday and hit a structure belonging to an Iran-backed militia. The sources also claimed President Joe Biden authorized the strike in Syria. Last week, an Iran-backed militia Awliyaa al-Dam, or Guardians of Blood, claimed responsibility for an attack on a US airbase in Iraq. Fourteen rockets were fired at the airbase hosting US troops in Erbil, killing a contractor and leaving nine others injured.

Former President Trump was making peace deals and Biden is starting global warfare once again.

There has been no official statement from the Biden administration about the attack as so far. Unconfirmed reports from Syria spoke of explosions near Al-Bukamal, a town in the Deir-ez-Zor province near the border with Iraq.

The reported airstrikes come after a series of rocket attacks on the Green Zone in Baghdad, the Balad Air Base and the Erbil International Airport in Iraq over the past two weeks. No group has claimed responsibility and the Pentagon has not officially blamed anyone.

