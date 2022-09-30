Polls Have Congressional Candidates in a Very Tight Race

Remarkably, congressional candidates are in a very tight race across the country. Despite inflation, war, open borders, crime, insane mandates, and wild spending, the polls show half the country is eager to vote for more of this.

Republican candidates lead the Democrats on the generic congressional ballot by one point, according to Rasmussen Reports’ weekly poll released Friday.

Friday’s poll shows that Republicans still have the upper hand going into the election in 39 days.

The Rasmussen Reports survey showed that the GOP candidates are only one point ahead of the Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, one point down from last week.

Generic Congressional Ballot: GOP Congressional Lead Down to 1 Point. https://t.co/fzqeaQNlMz Sponsored by @mirandadevine

and LAPTOP FROM HELLhttps://t.co/UcRJpOew7E pic.twitter.com/ozMMEdn31Z — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 30, 2022



According to a Yahoo News-YouGov poll, Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away.

The poll released Friday found that 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1 point narrower from three weeks ago when the party led in the poll by 5 points.

The party holds a tighter lead of 3 points among those who said they would vote in September, 47 percent to 44 percent, and a 1-point lead among those who said they are paying a lot of attention to the campaign, 48 percent to 47 percent.

The poll also found respondents reporting increasing concerns over inflation, with 60 percent saying it is getting worse. Just more than 50 percent said so in a poll in late August.

More than 90 percent of respondents said inflation is a “very” or “somewhat” important issue when considering this year’s midterm elections.

Related