Reporter Jonathan Karl of ABC News Outright Lied

By Mark Schwendau

Jonathan Karl is the ABC News chief Washington correspondent. During the Good Morning America segment of ABC News Friday, he did a report on the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas.

She testified for four hours on Thursday behind closed doors before the House (un)Select Jan. 6 Committee. Karl later summed up Ginni as some kind of conspiracy theory conservative activist for Trump.

He stated she was out to “overturn the 2020 election” Joe Biden won. He also went on to state that the charge of widespread election fraud to give the election to Biden was “absolutely disproven.” That was an absolute lie.

Like so many others, Ginni Thomas simply wants to ensure elections in the United States of America remain open and fair.

For Karl’s statement to have been true, the charges of systematic, widespread election theft would have had to be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ), similar to how they investigate grade school parents and conservative backers of Donald Trump right now. That never happened!

Instead, Attorney General Bill Barr said, without investigation or evidence, he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

At that time in 2020, the mockingbird media quickly chirp out Barr had “undercut claims that President Trump and his allies have made — without evidence — of widespread and significant voting irregularities.”

Kind of tough to see evidence without an inquiry, isn’t it, Bill?

President Trump has since written Bill Barr off as a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

The two damning pieces of evidence that came out in 2020 were the closed circuit television (CCTV) videos from both Georgia and Michigan immediately after the election “Security camera footage from Atlanta, GA allegedly shows ballots being counted overnight.”

The above video showed a hidden case of ballots produced from under a covered table after poll watchers were dismissed for the night, as well as some ballots being scanned multiple times!

“Exclusive: New Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Thousands of Illegal Ballots to Michigan Arena.”

This was the same vote-counting center that dismissed poll watchers for the night and covered the windows with poster boards so they could not look in.

So these two incidents alone show Bill Barr was derelict in his duty as attorney general.

But it got much worse after that in 2021 and 2022!

In 2021 and 2022, Mike Lindell held a “Cyber Symposium” and “Moment of Truth” conferences in South Dakota and Missouri, respectively. These two events brought in some of the most brilliant minds of the cyber world who offered hard evidence in the form of computer data investigation from the voting machines that the election was stolen.

The first and most interesting piece of evidence was the makers and owners of the machines said the machines were not connected to the Internet and could not be hacked by outsiders. That was proven to be a lie. The machines could be hacked both externally by the Internet or internally by USB flash drive, and Lindell’s guests proved as much. The machines were found to have modems to connect to the Internet, and they had USB ports to upload or download data.

The second most damning piece of evidence was when one brilliant mind (Dr. Douglas G. Frank) proved that Joe Biden won by the same margins around different counties of 2 different states, regardless of county populations. He tested his theory in Pennsylvania and then did Ohio to see if he was really onto something. Also, Biden’s vote count was enough to get Biden over the hump without giving him so many votes as to trigger an automatic audit as required by law.

Then, this year, we had the documentary movie “2000 Mules” released without so much as a mention by the “fake news media,” which, in this case, included FOX News. Nevertheless, the movie has enjoyed phenomenal success regardless.

Indian-American filmmaker and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza worked in collaboration with the True The Vote organization, which has spent months since last year collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal data, a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings, from October 1 to November 6 in 2020. The targeted geographic areas of concern were the states of Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The data reviewed included geo-fenced points of interest of ballot drop box locations and UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities related to the election.

A True the Vote founder and director Catherine Engelbrecht reported, “From this, we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona. According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot drop boxes.”

In the case of Wisconsin, using the voter drop boxes funded by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was illegal according to state law. In other states where they could be used, they had to be secured in public places such as post offices with video security, and they were not.

So Bill Barr is the last person who should be showing his face in the news media these days. He was inept at the least and compromised at the most. Mike Pence is right up there with him, who should be getting zero face time in the news media today.

What Vice President Mike Pence did wrong is he should have refused to certify the election and turned it back to those six states that were compromised “with evidence”; Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

And for all those asleep in high school history class stating Pence did not have that power, I would ask them: Why is Congress suddenly trying to make a law to change how this country has operated elections for hundreds of years?

“House passes electoral law overhaul in response to Jan. 6”

I would also add: Why are Democrats looking to do away with the Electoral College?

The very scenario we are living in today is what our forefathers feared could one day happen, which is why they organized our election system as they did!

Ginni Thomas’ lawyer said that she answered all the panel questions during the closed-door meeting. That is another red flag about these times we are living in. On what grounds was this meeting designated “closed-door”? By whose authority is this being kept out of the public eye? One can only imagine Ginni Thomas owned the people of this J-6 Committee, and it must have been delightful!

And as far as supposed journalists like John Karl, don’t say there was no election fraud in 2020 “without offering any evidence,” as you puppets like to say. You come off like a liar!

Bill Barr had enough evidence to launch an investigation after this admission by candidate Joe Biden in October of 2020.

The evidence of systematic, widespread voter fraud in November of 2020 is all around us!

“Creepy Joe Biden Admits to Election & Voter Fraud Scheme”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

