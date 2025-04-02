Pollster Raves About Dems New Leader Cory Booker After a 25-Hour Rant

So-called Republican pollster Frank Luntz was very impressed with the record-breaking speech by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) this week that he thinks the Democratic Party may have a new leader in its midst.

“I want to emphasize what Cory Booker did over the last 24 hours may have changed the course of political history,” he told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert.

Booker spoke for a record 25 hours and 4 minutes as he railed against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk , generating viral moments on social media.

“What I saw over the last 25 hours absolutely blew me away,” Luntz admitted, then made a big prediction. “That speech puts Cory Booker as one of the leaders for the Democratic Party for 2028.”

“And I’ll go even further. If you ask Democratic senators right now, who’d they rather have lead them over the next three years? They would choose Cory Booker over Chuck Schumer . That’s how significant today was.”

He said Booker’s message will have broad appeal among independents and Democrats alike, and in ways that have been missing from the party lately.

“Booker raised some eyebrows tonight,” Luntz said. “And I’m telling you, he’s gonna be Democratic leader going forward, and people are gonna be talking about him for 2028.”

It’s funny he’d say that. I thought Booker sounded unhinged and bizarrely dramatic. He has done it before to mockery. He was infamous for his Spartacus routine.

Booker and Kamala Harris also demanded a lynching law based on a fake noose story. They wanted to make it look as if Republicans wanted to hang Black people.

Cory Booker also says it’s patriotic to raise taxes and he supports reparations.

I wonder about Frank Luntz’s mental health too.

