Government Agencies, Universities Are Lying About Dropping DEI

Universities and government agencies defy President Trump’s Executive Order on DEI and climate change by simply changing the names of the programs.

NASA, the State Department, and the University of Michigan are good examples of liars who think nothing of lying.

NASA and the State Department are rebranding DEI to defy the Executive Orders.

Project Veritas has uncovered how some government employees are already plotting to defy these directives, concealing banned initiatives under new names and finding creative ways to “work around the rules.”

Key Quotes:

Anthony Abate, Foreign Service Officer, State Department

“They canceled DEI stuff, but people just did it and called it something else. Work around the rules.

“Just change the word, [DEI], but it means the same thing.”

Renata Braghiere, Climate Scientist, NASA

“Now we have to be careful with writing proposals with terms like ‘climate change…’ They don’t like that term, they don’t believe that, and they’re probably not going to fund any of that.”

“We can change the term ‘climate change’ [to] like, ‘natural hazards’ or something like that…”

BREAKING: Washington Wordsmiths: @NASA and @StateDept Employees Rebrand DEI to Defy Trump’s Orders “They cancelled DEI stuff, but people just did it and called it something else. Work around the rules.” “Just change the word, [DEI], but it means the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/MtIOpuNJhh — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 1, 2025

The University of Michigan at Flint anticipates no change in DEI staffing. They are now calling it HOPE.

A follower who attends the University of Michigan at Flint, but wishes to remain anonymous, sent this to me. DEI is being rebranded as “HOPE” “We do not anticipate any reduction in staffing due to this change.”@regenthubbard, they are attempting to play you and the rest of… https://t.co/OtUBMvMdzd pic.twitter.com/khoxlkglPE — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 27, 2025

The University of Alabama is allegedly doing the same thing. In other words, they’re liars teaching America’s youth.

Don’t be fooled: this is DEI in disguise. After Alabama banned DEI (SB 129), the @UofAlabama “closed” DEI offices… and immediately reopened them under new names, with the same leaders and inflated salaries intact. UA (@UofAlabama): “Opportunities, Connections, and Success” —… https://t.co/ST0PToXWL4 — Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) March 30, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email