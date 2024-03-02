Pope Francis on the “Ugly Ideology” of Gender

Pope Francis harshly criticized the dangerous gender ideology that exists to further an agenda.

“It is very important that there is this meeting, this meeting between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology,” the 87-year-old told a meeting with participants of an international conference on marriage and faith.

“I asked for studies into this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same. Erasing differences is erasing humanity.”

Broadly speaking, gender ideology dictates that you do not have to adhere to the gender you were born with, and that gender is a product of societal norms, rather than purely biology.

In 2019, the Vatican published an educational document intended to help Catholic school teachers counter ideas that “deny the natural difference between a man and a woman.”

Writing that gender ideology is “radically opposed to a sound understanding of human nature,” San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and another Bay Area Catholic leader joined the ranks of conservative American bishops. The media wants you to believe that opposing gender ideology is “hard right,” when in fact teaching this to children is hard left and very damaging to the development of the young.

