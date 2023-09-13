Pope Francis Will Ask Popular Conservative Bishop to Resign

After the Vatican investigated one of the most popular Catholic bishops in America, who is also one of the most outspokenly pro-life bishops, Pope Francis reportedly called the Catholic bishop to resign. One of the issues he is against is LGBT ideology.

In June, the Vatican launched an apostolic visitation to the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, and Bishop Joseph Strickland. The reasons for the investigation of Bishop Strickland were unclear but appear to resolve around his social media posts — where he actively challenges abortion, takes on leftist woke culture, and even questions the Catholic Church when he believes it is going the wrong direction.

Human Events reports that Pope Francis will ask Bishop Strickland to resign.

Human Events claims that infiltrators in the Vatican want to make an example of Bishop Strickland. It doesn’t look good for the Bishop, they say.

BISHOP STRICKLAND HAS BEEN POLITICAL

Earlier this year, Bishop Strickland called out Joe Biden, saying he’s a “fake Catholic” for falsely claiming the Catholic Church supports abortion, reports Life News.

When Pope Francis defrocked Fr. Pavone, Bishop Strickland supported him. He disagreed with the decision, calling the defrocking the real “blasphemy.”

He also disagreed with the vaccine mandates.

In December 2022, the Archbishop called Hillary Clinton an evil woman.

“Please, please don’t listen to this evil woman. Her lies and immorality need to be silenced for the good of humanity,” Strickland tweeted.

