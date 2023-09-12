CIA Allegedly Bribed Their Analysts to Deny COVID Came from Wuhan

A whistleblower, a senior-level CIA agent, has come forward and informed the Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner that at the end of the CIA’s COVID review, “six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”

“The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position,” the chairmen wrote, Just the News reports.

The seventh member thought it jumped from animals to humans.

The Ohio Republicans demand that the agency turn over all relevant information, including information related to gain-of-function research.

TIMELINE

We knew the virus likely came from Wuhan, but we didn’t know analystsallegedly accepted bribes to deny the origins. Some of the evidence that had been revealed before this latest report follows:

February 2023

In February, The New York Times reported that the Department of Energy concluded an accidental lab leak in Wuhan likely caused COVID. They claimed it was “new intelligence,” and they had “low confidence” in it.

“While the department shared the information with other agencies, none of them changed their conclusions, officials said,” The Times reported.

If it originated from the Wuhan lab, there is the possibility that it was leaked deliberately. The military controls Wuhan. It’s also important to note that NIH funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan.

April, 2023

Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, believed the only credible explanation was the lab leak theory.

“My informed assessment as a person with as much access as anyone to our government’s intelligence … has been and continues to be that a lab leak is the only explanation credibly supported by our intelligence, by science and by common sense,” Ratcliffe told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in a hearing. “If our intelligence and evidence supporting a lab leak was placed side by side with our intelligence and evidence pointing to a natural origins or spillover theory, the lab leak side of the ledger would be long, convincing, even overwhelming — while the spillover side would be nearly empty and tenuous,” added Ratcliffe. December 2022 In December 2022, House Republicans released a report charging the US intelligence community with “misleading” the public on “key issues,” including possible connections between the Wuhan lab and China’s biological weapons program. January 2021 Biden’s State Department concealed the COVID-19 Wuhan Lab origin as gathered by US intelligence. The Department page was axed, but a “Wayback Machine” archive still exists. It was posted in February 2021. US scientist Dr. Peter Daszek admitted that it originated in Wuhan but allegedly lied to shield Chinese scientists. Seven million people died across the globe. The West was transformed. Someone needs to pay. Emails involving Dr. Anthony Fauci showed that he covered up the virus’s origins. The CIA is alleged to have paid analysts to change their story about COVID origins from Wuhan lab leak to wet market. Translation: The taxpayer funded CIA used taxpayer’s dollars to pay off people to lie about the origins of taxpayer funded and lab created COVID. https://t.co/ScoWUNCTUI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 12, 2023

