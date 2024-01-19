Pope Francis’s “Fatal Conceit”- Calls for WEF to Shape the World

Pope Francis urged World Economic Forum (WEF) members meeting at Davos this week to promote “far-sighted and ethically sound” models of globalization. Emphasis added.

“Your Forum, which aims to guide and strengthen political will and mutual cooperation, provides an important opportunity for multi-stakeholder engagement to explore innovative and effective ways to build a better world. It is my hope that your discussions will take into account the urgent need to advance social cohesion, fraternity, and reconciliation among groups, communities, and states in order to address the challenges before us.”

So he wants an arm of the globalists, particularly the UN, a dictator’s club, to reshape the world.

He is deeply concerned about the wars that caused so much suffering, yet He seems unaware of the globalists’ involvement in them.

In the next paragraph, the pope talks about his deep concerns over the suffering of people not getting enough food and more health care. He yearns for justice in these areas.

GLOBALIZATION IS MORAL

He believes “The process of globalization, which has by now clearly demonstrated the interdependence of the world’s nations and peoples, thus has a fundamentally moral dimension, which must make itself felt in the economic, cultural, political and religious discussions that aim to shape the future of the international community.”

“it is essential that states and businesses join in promoting far-sighted and ethically sound models of globalization, which by their very nature must entail subordinating the pursuit of power and individual gain, be it political or economic, to the common good of our human family, giving priority to the poor, the needy and those in the most vulnerable situations.”

He wants businesses to grow “not simply by the pursuit of fair profit, but also by high ethical standards. “Authentic development must be global, shared by all nations and in every part of the world, or it will regress even in areas marked hitherto by constant progress.”

“In particular, it is important that intergovernmental structures be able effectively to exercise their functions of control and guidance in the economic sector since the achievement of the common good is an objective beyond the reach of individual states, even those that are dominant in terms of power, wealth and political strength.”

Pope Francis focuses on fighting poverty and “peaceful coexistence.”

Calling for a takeover by the UN and WEF to bring peace is a call for a dictatorship and communism. It won’t work.

The only time he seems to talk about Jesus Christ is when he’s falsely claiming he was an immigrant. He’s too political to be a Pope.

HAYEK ON SOCIALISM

F.A. Hayek gives the main arguments for the free-market case and presents his work on the “errors of socialism.” Hayek argues that socialism – and most ethical systems – has, from its origins, been mistaken on factual and even logical grounds. Its repeated failures in the many different practical applications of socialist ideas this century has witnessed were the direct outcome of these errors. Hayek sees ethics as lying somewhere between instinct and reason, and man cannot command the information necessary to design an ethical system. He labels socialism as the “fatal conceit,” the idea that “man is able to shape the world around him according to his wishes.”

To be able to implement socialism, man would have to be omnipresent, omniscient, omnipresent…

