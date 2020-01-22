Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti is in solitary in El Chapo’s jail cell

Michael Avenatti is living in a jail cell that once held convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. His lawyers say the conditions in the jail make it impossible for Stormy Daniel’s former lawyer to prepare for his upcoming extortion trial, his lawyers said.

In a filing late on Monday night, Avenatti’s lawyers said their client is in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

They also said Avenatti has “great difficulty functioning,” is sleeping with three blankets because the temperature feels like the mid-40s (6-8 degrees Celsius) and faces “special administrative measures” that almost completely block contact with outsiders.

While jail officials have been “professional, respectful and courteous,” Avenatti’s lawyers want him moved to the general population, where he can meet with them and better prepare for trial, which could start next week.

Jail officials have not commented.

Avenatti, 48, became well known for representing pornography actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump. He went from one leftist cable station to another bashing the President, talking about how he’d be in prison soon.

ANA NAVARRO SAID HE WAS LIKE THE ‘HOLY SPIRIT’

Watch: Ana Navarro to Avenatti: You’re like the Holy Spirit. You are all places at all times. There’s a seat available if you want to be a co-host at ‘The View.’ 😂 (2018) pic.twitter.com/cTpE5SnhtQ — Israel & USA forever (@IsraelUSAforevr) January 19, 2020

The Manhattan jail has long faced criticism for its living conditions.

Avenatti was charged with threatening to publicize accusations that Nike Inc illegally paid families of college basketball recruits unless the sportswear company paid him $15 million to $25 million to conduct a probe.

Prosecutors also charged him with concealing a settlement offer from his client.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty. He was jailed last week in California after prosecutors there said he violated bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti was flown on Friday to Manhattan.

READ THE FILING