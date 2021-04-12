Portland Antifa tried to kill people in the ICE building Saturday









Watch as Federal officers rushed out the door of an ICE building that was ablaze on Saturday night. Portland Antifa had barricaded the front door to lock people inside as they set the building on fire.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, nearly 100 black bloc demonstrators gathered at the ICE building in Portland for a planned protest, according to independent journalist Grace Morgan.

The ICE building was vandalized with graffiti, including “DHS murders.” Criminal rioters barricaded the front door of the building with a chain-link fence.

Someone put a traffic cone on the security camera to prevent the rioters from being identified. Fireworks were launched at the ICE building.

Footage posted by Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo showed federal agents attempting to get out of the building, but the barricade prevented them from exiting. Law enforcement was forced to exit out of the rear of the building.

Watch:

Watch the moment federal officers rushed out to respond after #antifa set the @ICEgov facility on fire last night. Antifa barricaded the front of the facility to trap people inside while the building was on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NaXYzSJoj6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” An #antifa gives the #BLM fist salute while the crowd cheers on the burning of the @ICEgov Portland facility last night. Officers were trapped inside when antifa set the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/VYgRlvMUTo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

Related