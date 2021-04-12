Portland Antifa tried to kill people in the ICE building Saturday

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Watch as Federal officers rushed out the door of an ICE building that was ablaze on Saturday night. Portland Antifa had barricaded the front door to lock people inside as they set the building on fire.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, nearly 100 black bloc demonstrators gathered at the ICE building in Portland for a planned protest, according to independent journalist Grace Morgan.

The ICE building was vandalized with graffiti, including “DHS murders.” Criminal rioters barricaded the front door of the building with a chain-link fence.

Someone put a traffic cone on the security camera to prevent the rioters from being identified. Fireworks were launched at the ICE building.

Footage posted by Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo showed federal agents attempting to get out of the building, but the barricade prevented them from exiting. Law enforcement was forced to exit out of the rear of the building.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Forward! Burn it all down by any means necessary!
    Destroy the white male capitalist pig patriarchy to be replaced by the faculty lounge fifth column of brave resistance heroes (sponsored by Coca-Cola, Delta, United).
    This just in from the immaculate Chicago Jesus-Sprechen sie Austrian?

Leave a Reply