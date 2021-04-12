Over 100 corporations meet to FIGHT state voting laws, 1st of its kind!









After going along with a lie about Georgia’s voter laws, 100 of the nation’s top corporate leaders met virtually on Saturday to discuss ways for companies to continue responding to the passage of more restrictive voting laws across the country, CBS News reported.

The only restrictions states are considering are those that will protect the vote.

The big lie about Georgia’s voting laws preventing minorities from voting was exposed. The Georgia law only makes it difficult for illegitimate voters to vote. But it doesn’t matter to the media or the corporate giants. The wealthiest, most powerful corporations are working together to prevent the passage of laws that will protect the U.S. electoral process.

THE GREEDY AND THE POWERFUL

With some CEOs chiming in from Augusta National Golf Club, site of the Master’s golf tournament, attendees on the virtual call included leaders from the health care, media, and transportation sectors and some of the nation’s leading law and investment firms.

“The gathering was an enthusiastic voluntary statement of defiance against threats of reprisals for exercising their patriotic voices,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University management professor who helped organize the confab.

What you are seeing here is a seamless bonding of powerful corporations, including the media and Big Tech, and the Democrat Party. They will work against the American people. These powerful crony socialists are doing it as the U.S. is invaded by future Democrat voters. They support that too.

There are so many corporations involved and they are so big and so powerful, they don’t have to worry about reprisals.

Some of the states are trying to take back rights lost in the electoral process during the last election. However, as pressure builds, they are already rolling them back. States fear the headwinds they face from corporations and the federal government.

About 43 states are tightening up the voting laws. The reason is that, in the last election, secretaries of state and lesser officials usurped the authority of the state legislatures. These officials changed the laws established by legislatures. It was a massive power grab.

The state legislatures are simply trying to take back their authority as per the Constitution.

THE SEAMLESS BONDING OF CORPORATIONS AND THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Tom Cotton asked, “Has even a single one of these CEOs read the Georgia law?” Senator Cotton should understand that it doesn’t matter. They don’t care. They want the working American man and woman replaced with foreigners who will give them absolute power.

It must be remembered that these corporations are all in bed with the Chinese Communists. Nike, Coca-Cola, Apple, and many others are lobbying AGAINST The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. They won’t stand up against slavery and genocide in the China of the CCP. That’s who and what they are.

Multinational companies are lobbying against the legislation. They say that they do not support the use of forced labor. However, the bill could have a detrimental impact on their supply chains.

Corporations want it both ways. They want to say, see, we’re against slavery and human rights abuses, but at the same time, nothing must affect the bottom line.

We are up against a corrupt government, compromised corporations, and we mustn’t forget the greedy leftist unions. It’s all about power.

Related