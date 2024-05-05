Portland Arson Burns 15 Police Vehicles

A likely arsonist burned 15 police vehicles in Portland. It’s just more of the anarchy that soft-on-crime policies breed.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek condemned the violence at pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. A link hasn’t been established, but the university is about 12 miles west of where the arson occurred.

“I fully condemn the criminal actions taken Thursday morning that resulted in the burning of 15 Portland Police Bureau cars, endangering first responders and the surrounding community,” she said. “I have absolutely no tolerance for discriminatory harassment, violence, or property damage. This includes the acts of vandalism seen this week at the Portland State University library and against nearby businesses.

“These actions are in direct opposition to Oregon values and threaten working people, families, businesses, and our community as a whole. The Oregon State Police have launched a response on the outer perimeter of Portland State University. The state is prepared to exercise the full extent of the law.”

