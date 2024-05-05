Chicago Teachers Want $144K per Year for Abysmal Performance

The Chicago Teacher’s Union is negotiating an additional $50 billion in its contract to pay for wage hikes. It doesn’t stop there. They want fully paid abortions and new migrant services and facilities. They also want a lot of LGBT requirements and training in schools.

Lisa Fithian, the radical organizer of the protest at Columbia University, also trained Chicago teachers years ago. She taught them all kinds of communist principles.

They are not very deserving. According to the Last Nations Report card, only 21% of the city’s eighth graders are proficient readers.

In Chicago Public Schools, 16% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 12% tested at or above that level for math. Also, 16% of middle school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 12% tested at or above that level for math.

The average salary of a teacher in Chicago public schools is over 93,000, and they want to increase it by half to 144,000+. That would be double the median household income in Chicago, where people who make a lot less have to pay their salaries to do a rather poor job of educating the children.

Teachers get tenure, and it’s impossible to fire them, but their salaries should be tied to their success rate.

The union also wants the teachers and counselors to get a stipend of $1000 per student per semester for every child over the contractual limit and a retirement bonus of $2500 for employees with more than 30 years of service.

You can read more about this on Fox News.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is a Marxist educator, and this is what the Marxists have in store for all of us in this country as they turn us to the hard left. As you can see, it’s unsustainable and unaffordable. But they’ll keep spending the money until there’s no money left and we’re all poor.

