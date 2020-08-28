James Woods says the President was shadow banned the night of his convention

According to conservative firebrand and actor James Woods, “Twitter shadow banned the President of the United States from trending on the night of his convention.”

“They don’t even pretend anymore,” Woods wrote.

Twitter has actually shadow banned the President of the United States from trending on the night of his convention. They don’t even pretend anymore. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2020

It wasn’t simply James Woods who had this observation. Quite a few Twitter users noticed the same thing.

Shadow banning, in social media and discussion forums, is the administrative practice of making a particular user’s posts visible only to that user. Instead of notifying a user that his or her user generated content (UGC) has been blocked, the administrator simply prevents anyone else from viewing the user’s content.

It is censorship and meant to discourage the user from interacting.