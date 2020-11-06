Portland mob came for the bureaucrat who didn’t obey

On November 5th, about sixty Antifa marched to Portland city council member Dan Ryan’s home and vandalized it. It was revenge for his vote against Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty’s proposal to defund the police. Later, someone set city hall on fire but security was able to extinguish it.

One of our readers predicted this months ago. Once the mob reaches critical mass, they will be coming to your front lawn to express their displeasure at your way of thinking.

The bureaucrats will be the first to go, the reader wrote.

They’re coming for you.

To me, this response proves Portland should NOT defund the police in Portland.

Michael P. Kinney, 30, was arrested at the BLM-antifa Portland protest. He was charged w/several criminal offenses & quickly bailed out. He’s one of the squatters of the “Red House.” People there refuse to obey a lawful eviction order, claiming racism. https://t.co/07qylbA71J pic.twitter.com/BkNOx0aRHE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

A mob of antifa have descended on the home of Portland city council member Dan Ryan for voting against @JoAnnPDX’s amendment to defund police. They’re attacking his home now (turn on audio). #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YJoJhX3XIS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

By the way, the god-awful mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, won re-election. There was no choice. The only other candidate, who almost won, Ms. Iannarone, said she would be the Antifa mayor. The other two moderate candidates got nowhere fast.