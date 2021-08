The police union in Portland is putting up billboards to ask people to sign petitions to refund the police. Crime, especially murders, is skyrocketing.

The police can’t keep up with the number of calls and the wait time is down to 8 minutes.

Fox 12 reports there were 891 shootings in the city in all of 2020, and so far in 2021, there were 719. In 2019, there were 388.

There are all people. The City Council and mayor have blood on their hands.

Watch:

