Dan Bongino explains why Fox censored Donald Trump’s interview on his show

















Dan Bongino explained on his radio show today why Fox News edited the election portion of Trump’s comments out the video on YouTube, saying it had to do with YouTube’s policies.

After facing unrelenting criticism from Trump supporters, Bongino addressed the situation Monday on his radio show.

“I feel betrayed by a lot of people,” he declared. “I’ve been called everything this weekend. Sellout, traitor. ‘Pay-triot,’ with a p-a-y, which is unbelievable.”

The conservative host went on to note that the decision to remove Trump’s “fake” election remarks was because of Fox’s desire to comply with YouTube’s rules.

“We have no intention of doing that on my show,” Bongino stated. “I don’t control the Fox News YouTube account. However, I do work with them and it’s my show.”

Without specifically calling out his employer by name, the host added: “It’s not acceptable at all. I want to make that clear. This is not acceptable. Meaning, I won’t accept it. And I promise you a definitive resolution that I’m working on now. What it is, we’ll have to find out.”

Bongino continued: “But I promise you a definitive resolution. If you think I’m just going to forget about it and pretend, oh it’ll blow over—you clearly haven’t listened to my show through the year. Not acceptable. Not acceptable to me, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to you.”

Fox is currently being sued by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems for defamation, with the company seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

