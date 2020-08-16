Portland rioters hit police with rocks, launch mortars at them, politicians do nothing

Portland antifa and Black Lives Matter is at war and the media continues to ignore it. Last night, at Laurelhurst Park, some of the crowd chants included, “kill a cop, save a life,” “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

The politicians are doing nothing to stop this!

Two Portland Police members were injured by rocks thrown by individuals in the crowd. Both were sent to the hospital for treatment.

One of the rocks was 9.5 pounds and was thrown by a person in a group of people wearing ‘press’ badges. The rock was thrown as the officer prepared to ride away on a truck.

Dozens of 911 calls went unanswered because police were trying to control the mob.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who initially pledged support for what he described as largely peaceful demonstrations, earlier this month condemned the riots after some participants attempted to burn down government buildings with city staff inside.

“We anticipate additional planned attacks on occupied public buildings over the next few days,” Wheeler said last week. “I want to put a message out to the people of this city. If you are a non-violent demonstrator and you don’t want to be a part of intentional violence, please stay away from these areas. Our community must say that this violence is not Portland, that these actions do not represent our values, and these crimes are distracting from reform, not advancing it.”

The man is a joke. He is one with the rioters.

The lunatics threw mortars at the police.

Exactly moment when the mortar firework was launched. At this time 23:23 Portland police announced their 5 warning over the PA. pic.twitter.com/kPOt5EF14H — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020

Watch:

At the antifa riot in Portland on 15–16 Aug, militants attacked the SE police building & assaulted people in the vicinity. They threw rocks, frozen water bottles & glass at officers. They smashed up a police car. Some violent rioters wore “PRESS” markings. https://t.co/Sb2ti5fDG1 pic.twitter.com/nAn4hihbQ3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

This is what antifa do to people they encounter in the street. Watch them assault and hit a man walking away from the antifa riot in SE Portland. They bring bats precisely for this purpose. #PortlandRiots #antifa Video by @VenturaReport. pic.twitter.com/AfxmVHHk6K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

Antifa black block’s line formation instantly crumbles when Portland Police rush at them at the riot. Antifa have been attacking officers with rocks and other projectiles all night in SE Portland. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/u09jievcsa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

Scenes from Portland, Oregon last night via Snap Map: pic.twitter.com/9nssuf0xSb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 13, 2020