Violence is increasing so Philly suggests people turn in their guns — really

ABC News promoted a ‘wonderful’ new program in Philadelphia to decrease gun violence [not gang violence due to lax law enforcment] by encouraging law-abiding citizens to turn in their guns. They see an increase in shootings so they want people to turn in their guns. We are reasonably sure criminals won’t turn in any guns.

The Police have a useless program to turn in guns, while the district attorney refuses to prosecute a lot of crimes.

“It must be stressed that community members who submit firearms will not be asked to produce identification. In addition, the submission of a firearm will not trigger an investigation of the person who relinquished it,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

These people are mad.

Watch:

Philadelphia is seeing an increase in shootings…to combat the senseless gun violence, city council, Philadelphia Police and community groups organized a home gun check…urging residents to safely turn in firearms lying around their homes before they get into the wrong hands. pic.twitter.com/00QUqFOHrb — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) August 15, 2020

Here is a sample of the responses:

