Portland rioting anarcho-communists burn up a building, don gas masks

The Fox News panel on ‘Outnumbered’ today, which I turned off after a minute of Marie Harf, suggested that people don’t care about Portland when it comes to voting. However, people should since this violence and mayhem is taking place in many blue cities — LA, Chicago, NYC, Baltimore, Kansas City, sometimes Richmond and St. Louis, Cleveland, and so on.

The leadership is lax on policing and favors criminals.

Many are astroturf uprisings of anarchists and communists working under the banner of Black Lives Matter and Antifa. We use Portland merely as an example of what is supported and promoted by the Democrat Party.

Last night in Portland, the thugs vandalized, broke windows and set fire to a Multnomah County building in Portland. Police showed up and declared a riot as the arsonists watched the blaze take off.

They rioters shut down streets, blocked traffic, and vandalized the building they set on fire. They broke windows and started small fires in several areas of the building.

The Democrat administration, the governor and mayor included, support the destruction.

Currently, the DOJ has charged 200 people for federal crimes in relation to the nationwide riots and other crimes and another 1,000 are under arrest. It’s called Operation Legend after a little 4-year-old in Kansas City who was shot to death while sleeping.

WATCH THE DEMOCRAT MAYHEM

Antifa rioters have shut down the streets outside the Multnomah Building in SE Portland. This is a new target for them. They’re using fires as street blockades. We are now over 80 days of violent protests. Video by @TheHannahRay. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/ckfl5cUoTr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2020

Another angle showing antifa smash out the windows of the Multnomah Building in Portland tonight. They then torched the ground floor. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/c2He4dRNXH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2020

Antifa smash out windows of the Multnomah Building in Portland tonight and throw lit materials inside to set the ground floor on fire. They did this to multiple other buildings over the course of their 80+ days of terror in the city. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2Q2zO7GVDU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2020

Crowd of at least 200 just marched to the Multnomah County building on SE Hawthorne and Grand chanting “No cops. No prison. Total abolition.” pic.twitter.com/6rtnm27FKg — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 19, 2020