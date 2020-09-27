Portland & Seattle are officially communist hellholes

Portland and Seattle continue to look like third world hellholes in some areas with Marxist/communist/anarchist BLM and antifa rioters taking over the streets of huge areas in the downtown.
SEATTLE
People in the group have now set fires at 11/Pine St. Avoid the area.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 27, 2020
Officers have made seven arrests in response to assaults and property damage. The fires have been extinguished thanks to @SeattleFire for the assistance. 11/Pine remains closed to vehicle traffic. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i65nAZqC5C
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 27, 2020
Antifa rioters started more fires on the street in Seattle. #SeattleRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/JtWU8I7Ian
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020
Seattle Police try to clear out antifa blockade in the former CHAZ (Capitol Hill). #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/lKZwjobNIo
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020
Seattle: Antifa rioters started street fires in Capitol Hill, the former CHAZ area. #SeattleRiots #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/YTNKMwCWlb
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020
PORTLAND
Portland: BLM-antifa rioters attack @PortlandPolice and stop them from making an arrest. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/k0pbxFt4mC
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020
Another person got hit by a car outside the Seattle Space Needle. Drivers having been doing doughnuts on the road for an hour. No police. Video by @ColeMillerTV: pic.twitter.com/o8k7kz2v8h
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020
BLM-antifa rioters burn the US flag at their gathering in downtown Portland. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZhzwjkdAZP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020
Overnight on 24–25 Sept., a group of BLM-antifa rioters gathered in north Portland & attacked the @PortlandPolice union hall again. They set fire to the building, vandalized property & prevented drivers from using the road. #PortlandRiots #antifa https://t.co/Z6xhkwNRlp pic.twitter.com/z7YUsSrm1e
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2020