Portland & Seattle are officially communist hellholes

Portland and Seattle continue to see riots in some areas with BLM and antifa rioters taking over the streets of huge areas in the downtown.

SEATTLE

People in the group have now set fires at 11/Pine St. Avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 27, 2020

Officers have made seven arrests in response to assaults and property damage. The fires have been extinguished thanks to @SeattleFire for the assistance. 11/Pine remains closed to vehicle traffic. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i65nAZqC5C — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 27, 2020

Antifa rioters started more fires on the street in Seattle. #SeattleRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/JtWU8I7Ian — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020

Seattle Police try to clear out antifa blockade in the former CHAZ (Capitol Hill). #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/lKZwjobNIo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020

Seattle: Antifa rioters started street fires in Capitol Hill, the former CHAZ area. #SeattleRiots #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/YTNKMwCWlb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020

PORTLAND

Another person got hit by a car outside the Seattle Space Needle. Drivers having been doing doughnuts on the road for an hour. No police. Video by @ColeMillerTV: pic.twitter.com/o8k7kz2v8h — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020

BLM-antifa rioters burn the US flag at their gathering in downtown Portland. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZhzwjkdAZP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020

Overnight on 24–25 Sept., a group of BLM-antifa rioters gathered in north Portland & attacked the @PortlandPolice union hall again. They set fire to the building, vandalized property & prevented drivers from using the road. #PortlandRiots #antifa https://t.co/Z6xhkwNRlp pic.twitter.com/z7YUsSrm1e — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2020