BLM, Revolutionary Commie Party in Yorba Linda, car plows through Trump supporters

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Black Lives Matter, a Marxist movement, and the Revolutionary Communist Party, took to the streets of Yorba Linda yesterday and were met with counter-protesters who live in the area.

Rev Com

Violence broke out as supporters of President Donald Trump staged a counter-protest against the Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

The pro-Trump crowd reportedly confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to multiple fights prior to a car driving through the crowd of patriots.

Ambulances were dispatched and at least two people were injured. The crowd and police chased the car and took the lunatic under arrest.

THE VIOLENT SCENE

You have to love how Rokos says a “number of RLB related groups are here” but doesn’t name them. We will. Notice the sign revcom which Mr. Rokos does not seem to address. Revcom is the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Rokos did notice Trump supporters standing in the street, however, and jaywalking.

How would you react if these militants marched into your peaceful little town — knowing what they’re capable of? Yorba Linda was set to be the next-burned down city by the mostly peaceful protesters.

