BLM, Revolutionary Commie Party in Yorba Linda, car plows through Trump supporters

Black Lives Matter, a Marxist movement, and the Revolutionary Communist Party, took to the streets of Yorba Linda yesterday and were met with counter-protesters who live in the area.

Violence broke out as supporters of President Donald Trump staged a counter-protest against the Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

The pro-Trump crowd reportedly confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to multiple fights prior to a car driving through the crowd of patriots.

Ambulances were dispatched and at least two people were injured. The crowd and police chased the car and took the lunatic under arrest.

THE VIOLENT SCENE

Moment of arrest pic.twitter.com/HtJyq1E7Y6 — Conservative South Africa (@Conservative_ZA) September 27, 2020

WATCH: A car ripped through a crowd of Trump supporters at a BLM counterprotest in Yorba Linda. It was clearly deliberate and the driver did not stop even as the Trump crowd gathered to tend to the wounded. Trump supporters did NOT attack the driver. pic.twitter.com/f9nu6L0WBu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2020

I am at a “March for Equality” on Imperial Highway in Yorba Linda. There are lots of counter protesters here who have already weighed in. Watch for a story at https://t.co/evem3Y7qYx https://t.co/O5ZXpkdq1m — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

A number of BLM-related groups are here. Organizers are reminding protesters to be peaceful. Some counter-protesters in advance of this March called the BLM protesters anarchists and said they are lawless. So we’ll see what happens. pic.twitter.com/QQBJFcNgHp — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

You have to love how Rokos says a “number of RLB related groups are here” but doesn’t name them. We will. Notice the sign revcom which Mr. Rokos does not seem to address. Revcom is the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Rokos did notice Trump supporters standing in the street, however, and jaywalking.

How would you react if these militants marched into your peaceful little town — knowing what they’re capable of? Yorba Linda was set to be the next-burned down city by the mostly peaceful protesters.