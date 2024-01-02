Progressives Could Turn the US Into South Africa

Marxist-Leninist Julius Malema is gaining power in South Africa, which is not good. His party currently has about 13% of the vote, with key elections taking place this year. There are some parallels in the changing United States.

Julius Malema, leader of the EFF party, represents a large portion of the population in South Africa and spends most of his time spreading anti-white hate and calling for genocide much of the time.

He is gaining in popularity, but as Robby Starbuck says in the clip below, the Left gets angry if you tell the truth about this issue.

“Don’t be afraid to kill. Revolution demands that at some point there must be killing because the killing is part of a revolutionary act,” Julius Malema said at one of his many rallies.

He said he isn’t calling for genocide now, but he might at some future date.

“At some future date, we may call for the slaughter of white people,” he has said repeatedly.

The Left treats this the way they treat everything. For example, if you take Iran seriously when they chant, “Death to America,” they will call you a fool or worse.

The real tragedy is this will be the United States if Progressive Democrats have their way. They are filling up the country with non-white people and telling them, through Project 1619, DEI and CRT, that white people are racist and evil.

It won’t end well.

Malema is a genocidal racist and the left gets mad every time we point out his racist hate for white people. His party is filling stadiums in South Africa as whites in SA are brutally raped & killed. The fact that the DEI cult in can’t call this racism shows how evil they are. https://t.co/sTDvHRLkv0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 1, 2024

The UN Role

We refer to the World Economic Forum quite a bit. But the real mover and shaker at the center of this worldwide movement towards a new world order with open borders is the UN.

Remember that their plan, announced in a 2001 document, is to have 600 million people in the United States. If that happens, and with open borders, it certainly is possible Americans will be replaced. Most people in the world are not white, and these progressives insist on making everything about race. Progressives are very racist. Out of about 8 billion people on Earth, about 745 million are white, non-mixed.

The UN plan is even called “Replacement Migration.”

The UN is doing a lot to help push illegal crossers into the United States.

