Possible Bad Motive in Shooting Down Gasbags with Missiles

by MG

I bet you know about the weather balloons shot down with missiles after a Chinese spy or weather balloon navigated across 40 US States.

No one puts eyes on the U.S. Northern Command when Americans are all wondering why Joe Biden urgently ordered jets carrying $450,000 missiles to shoot down at least one $12 weather balloon.

The truth is Lt. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck – Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command – could be pulling strings from behind the scenes, to inflate the defense budget with over-the-horizon radar (OTHR). One must wonder about the need and his overly zealous commitment to the OTHRs at such great cost.

Here is the story.

After the Chinese balloon was shot down, VanHerck created intense coverage by authorizing the jets to shoot down gasbags that posed no threats. He even suggested space aliens could be behind the flying objects.

Then he publicly attributed the popping of balloons to the “domain awareness gap” that allowed several balloons to go undetected.

Ignoring the fact that existing adjusted radar successfully detects all the low-flying objects, he is still calling for installing hundreds of millions worth of new over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) in the North Warning System (NWS). Why?

Since 2021, VanHerck has used every opportunity to lobby for OTHRs in Congress through press conferences, media interviews and video talks.

In July 2022, at his urging, the Department of Defense pushed Biden to add four OTHRs to the budget. In Dec 2022, Gilbane Federal, a long-time federal construction contractor, was awarded a $118 million contract to install an OTHR.

It is RIDICULOUS to take down a $12 hobby balloon with a $450,000 missile, then justify it by calling for more spending on military equipment we likely don’t need and which failed to protect homeland security.

It is DISGUSTING that senior officers might plot to fabricate scenarios to abuse the taxpayers’ purse. The balloon panic looks like a possible VanHerck and U.S. military’s SHOW tacked onto the Chinese balloon story. Never let a good crisis go to waste. And Biden has been the WIMP with no guts to say no.

Please help to shout out, say NO to unnecessary military spending and fight against crime!

