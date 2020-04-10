Possible Biden VP demands everyone stay in their homes – no visiting

Potential running mate for Joe Biden, far-left Michigan Governor Whitmer is auditioning for the role by acting crazier than the others on the VP lists.

NO TRAVEL AT ALL, ANYWHERE

According to The Detroit Free Press, Michigan residents will no longer be allowed to jump in the car, cross the street, visit friends and relatives in the state, or go to a second home.

Gretchen Whitmer says stay at home means you will stay at home until May 1. This begins tomorrow morning.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said at a news conference. “People can still leave the house for outdoor activities, Recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else,” the mandate states.

Violating her mandate will cost $1,000.

NO GARDENING SUPPLIES

In addition, FOX17 reports that Home Depot and other big-box stores must close certain sections like flooring, garden centers, and plant nurseries. They’re not essential Whitmer says.

Instead of loosening up, she’s getting more dictatorial and killing businesses.