Wuhan might shut down again

After opening on April 8, reports leaking out of Wuhan say that more than 80 communities in Wuhan are locked down again. People are fleeing in fear the entire region will be locked down again.
Chinese communists, not the oppressed people, but rather the communist party leadership are lying.
#武汉 解封後，近80个社区又重新封閉，內部醫疗專家反復警告不要出門，外面很严重！
更多视频：https://t.co/fSwmxEsPYp#中共病毒 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 #武汉肺炎 #打倒共产党 #抛弃中共 #全民反抗 #全民自救 #全民互救 #戰勝恐懼 #傳播真相 #武漢肺炎 #不怕中共 #少年譯製 #少年译制 https://t.co/34b7w9rszJ
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) April 10, 2020
Escape from #Wuhan: 55,000 People Flee; #secondwave Of Outbreaks?.
“people in Wuhan told us they’re leaving the city ASAP, because they’re afraid that the #Chinese regime will #lockdown the city again…” #CCPVirus
Watch full video: https://t.co/fAfY9rRmOO pic.twitter.com/gu3Hfhg9q1
— crossroads (@crossroads_josh) April 10, 2020
Somewhere in #Wuhan, people moving body secretly as “zero new cases” has become a political task, and communities dare not break the “zero new cases” record, so they arrange to have the body moved at midnight. #CCPVirus #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/L2doNCTT1A
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) April 7, 2020
ONE BRIGHT NOTE
Wet markets might soon be eradicated.
Reuters reported the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture made the announcement Wednesday.
“As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been ‘specialized’ to become companion animals, and internationally are not considered to be livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China,” the ministry said Wednesday.
China uses a livestock designation “for animals that can be bred to provide food, milk, fur, fibre, and medicine, or to serve the needs of sports or the military,” Reuters reported.
Whenever I hear about the dogs, I remember Barack Obama’s book and his fond recollections of having eaten dog in Indonesia. They tasted good according to him.
The draft guidelines published on Wednesday, which have been opened to the public for consultation, listed 18 traditional livestock species – including cattle, pigs, poultry, and camels.
It also added 13 “special” species that would also be exempt from wild animal trading restrictions, including reindeer, alpaca, pheasants, ostriches, and foxes.
What about bats? We don’t know. The story doesn’t say. The horseshoe bat is allegedly the source of the coronavirus.
In addition to publishing draft guidelines reclassifying dogs as pets, Reuters reported the country has outlawed the “breeding, trading and consumption of wildlife, and revoked all existing licenses. It has also promised to revise legislation to make the ban permanent.”