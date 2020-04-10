Wuhan might shut down again

After opening on April 8, reports leaking out of Wuhan say that more than 80 communities in Wuhan are locked down again. People are fleeing in fear the entire region will be locked down again.

Chinese communists, not the oppressed people, but rather the communist party leadership are lying.

Somewhere in #Wuhan, people moving body secretly as “zero new cases” has become a political task, and communities dare not break the “zero new cases” record, so they arrange to have the body moved at midnight. #CCPVirus #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/L2doNCTT1A — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) April 7, 2020

ONE BRIGHT NOTE

Wet markets might soon be eradicated.

Reuters reported the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture made the announcement Wednesday.

“As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been ‘specialized’ to become companion animals, and internationally are not considered to be livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China,” the ministry said Wednesday.

China uses a livestock designation “for animals that can be bred to provide food, milk, fur, fibre, and medicine, or to serve the needs of sports or the military,” Reuters reported.

Whenever I hear about the dogs, I remember Barack Obama’s book and his fond recollections of having eaten dog in Indonesia. They tasted good according to him.

The draft guidelines published on Wednesday, which have been opened to the public for consultation, listed 18 traditional livestock species – including cattle, pigs, poultry, and camels.

It also added 13 “special” species that would also be exempt from wild animal trading restrictions, including reindeer, alpaca, pheasants, ostriches, and foxes.

What about bats? We don’t know. The story doesn’t say. The horseshoe bat is allegedly the source of the coronavirus.

In addition to publishing draft guidelines reclassifying dogs as pets, Reuters reported the country has outlawed the “breeding, trading and consumption of wildlife, and revoked all existing licenses. It has also promised to revise legislation to make the ban permanent.”