The Church: A Refuge in A Time of Need

by KrisAnne Hall

Throughout all of history, the church has been an essential part of society.

Throughout American culture and tradition, the church house was not just the place for spiritual gatherings but the hub of society.

In American settlements, the churches were often the very first buildings to be built in a community.

Churches have been, for generations, the common meeting place where the local community received key information about cultural and political events, and even world affairs.

The Church is a place where people turn for help and for comfort in a climate of fear and uncertainty.

Even people who do not attend church regularly, or perhaps never go to church, commonly view the church as somewhere for them to go when they need help.

Throughout history the church has been viewed as an essential part of society, a refuge in time of trouble or need, a place of peace and a sanctuary for the weary, even a place of healing and provision.

Because of the historical and cultural role of churches in American history, the church house is the perfect place for a safe haven to be established in this current time of need.

Not only are churches culturally viewed as a place of refuge: The facilities of the church are designed to accommodate large groups of people in need of assistance, shelter, and nourishment. The people of the church are trained to facilitate large gatherings of people The body of the church is practiced in the function of efficiently and equitably distributing aid Churches are established throughout communities and can easily become coordination centers to aid in crisis recovery Many churches already have established ministries that are already established distribution centers for clothing or bulk food items, a shelter, a childcare center, a communication center, or an information center for other organizations.

Churches make the perfect place for information staging areas for volunteers or work units and often provide their own ready pool of volunteers; providing transportation, assistance for services needed, and certain staff and members are already trained to provide counseling and assistance for special needs.

Because of the nature of the church as a body of those in service to others, the church can also serve as a training ground for those who wish to volunteer but have no previous experience in that service.

The church is not only historically a place of spiritual deliverance but an essential part of the organization of society and its physical preservation.

The church may not be the only place where people can gather, but it is traditionally one of the first places people turn to for help and one of the few places where many feel free to receive the help they need.

Churches provide ESSENTIAL SERVICES to the local community and are part of the CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE. At times of crisis, THE CHURCH in coordination with other private sector organizations serves as a force multiplier to the local government in providing multiple essential services when other services reach max capacity. I encourage every pastor, leader, and American patriot to understand and articulate this message so ALL will remember that WE THE PEOPLE ARE UNITED.

KrisAnne Hall was born and raised in St. Louis, MO and began her career as a biochemist, Russian linguist for the US Army, and a prosecutor for the State of Florida. KrisAnne also practiced First Amendment Law for a prominent national non-profit Law firm. KrisAnne received her undergraduate degree in Bio-Chemistry from Blackburn College and her J.D. from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law.