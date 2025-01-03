Possible Motive for Cybertruck Suicide

Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger committed suicide in a Tesla Cybertruck in front of a Trump Hotel. The FBI said there is no discernible link between this suicide and the New Orleans terror attack.

Livelsberger’s uncle said his nephew was a big Trump supporter. He loved Trump.

The soldier had been deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2018 and was known for his patriotism, his uncle Dean Livelsberger, an Air Force vet himself, told The Independent.

“He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American,” the uncle insisted.

According to sources speaking with the New York Post, Mr. Livelsberger, 37, left his Colorado home the day after Christmas after they had an argument over infidelity. His wife, who had a baby daughter with Livelsberger, told her husband she knew he was cheating on her.

That appears to be true since an alleged girlfriend came forward and said he called her before he killed himself. He sounded fine.

His wife left him the day after Christmas when he began his trip to Vegas.

He was already on leave from the military for mental stress.

