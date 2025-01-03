Craptastic! Biden & Jake Discussed Bombing Iran Before 1/ 20

Axios reports that Biden discussed bombing Iran’s nuclear sites if they speed toward having the bomb. And yes, they did talk about doing this before January 20.

Weeks ago, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the man responsible for the Afghanistan disaster, presented Biden with options for a potential U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities if the Iranians move towards a nuclear weapon before Jan. 20.

Biden hasn’t greenlighted it as of now.

A U.S. official said the White House meeting was not prompted by new intelligence or intended to end in a yes or no decision from Biden. It was a “prudent scenario planning” of how the U.S. should respond if Iran were to take steps like enriching Uranium to 90% purity before Jan. 20.

Another official said there are currently no active discussions.

Sullivan said last month that the Biden administration had briefed President-elect Trump’s team on the intelligence picture regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

“They may choose a different course, a different strategy, but I want to make sure we are starting from a common base of what we are facing with respect to the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

Are they looking to start a World War?

