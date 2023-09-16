Potential Threat to RFK’s Life at Campaign Event

President Biden did not seem to want to provide Secret Service protection for RFK Jr. but that should become an issue now.

An armed man carrying pistols and ammunition who claimed to be part of Robert F. Kennedy’s security detail was quickly detained by authorities after showing up at a California event featuring the presidential candidate, authorities said.

“The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID,” Kennedy said early Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “He identified himself as a member of my security detail.”

