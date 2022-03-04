Pothole Pete Says Buying Oil from Iran Is on the Table

Pothole Peter our Transportation Secretary, who couldn’t get the potholes fixed when he was the mayor of little South Bend, appeared on MSNBC Wednesday evening. He explained how Biden plans to ease the pain at the gas pumps and blathered about green energy. Nothing he said would in any way solve anything.

As the US destroys our energy sector, the administration is spending $75 million a day to export Russian oil, a very dirty oil.

If only the absurdity stopped there.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked Buttigieg if Biden could possibly consider authorizing the Keystone pipeline or “working something out with Iran.”

“All options are on the table,” Buttigieg said.

We’re going to become dependent on those guys?

Then he said, “We have to make sure we’re not galloping after permanent solutions to immediate short-term problems,” Buttigieg said.

We are in Hell.

Go to about 3:00:

