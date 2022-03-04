Russian Forces Take Over Ukraine’s Major Nuclear Plant After Shelling It, Starting a Fire

Russian forces were shooting at generators or switch gears at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant — the Zaporizhzhya power plant. The Russians were trying to take out the electrical power and a fire has started in the administration building.

The plant reportedly accounts for about a quarter of the nation’s power.

The fierce fighting between Russians and Ukrainians was about 150 meters away from the reactors. It looks like the Russian military has taken over the Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

It’s unlikely they were firing at reactors, but what they were doing is dangerous. There are six nuclear reactors at the site and they appear untouched.

