POTUS Biden didn’t know why he went to the cherry farm



















Democrat President Joe Biden’s trip to Michigan this week shows the POTUS mumbling “What am I doing” after shaking hands with a child, who quickly withdraws his hand and looks straight down at the ground.

The President’s strange interactions seem to be worsening when a video does leak out. For the most part, he is controlled by an army of agents or he has Kamala or Dr. Jill by his side.

In the clip, Biden’s mumbling but he clearly says aloud, “What am I doing?” during a meet and greet at a cherry farm.

We don’t know what he’s doing in the Oval Office. If you look at his daily calendar, he mostly does nothing day after day.

Watch:

“What am I doing?” asks a confused Joe Biden while shaking hands with people pic.twitter.com/3y369ZvmrO — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 3, 2021

