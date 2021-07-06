Woke Williams sings black national anthem honoring Juneteenth on July 4th



















Vanessa Williams closed the PBS ‘Capitol Fourth’ with the ‘black national anthem’ to celebrate Juneteenth on July 4th, Independence Day. She ended the performance with “Lift every voice and sing.”

PBS is the publicly-funded Woke network.

Williams, who also hosted the long-running PBS event Capitol Fourth, told the Associated Press on Friday that her decision to sing the song was in “celebration of the wonderful opportunity that we now have to celebrate Juneteenth.” The show is broadcast to the military abroad.

“So we are reflective of the times,” she said. “We are reflective of the times and I’m happy to be a part of a tremendous show that the producers are aware and willing to make the changes that have happened within the past year and a half.”

She dedicated it to her ancestors.

“I dedicate this to our ancestors, to our new federal holiday Juneteenth, and to all who celebrate freedom,” she said.

Personally, I sing the Star Spangled Banner and dedicate it to my ancestors who fought and died in the Civil War for her ancestors.

The actual National Anthem, the one for all races, was sung earlier in the show.

There was some negative backlash, The Daily Mail reports, but not from the Left, which shows it was indeed divisive.

There is only one national anthem. This is segregationism pure and simple. Shame on @JoeBiden if he doesn’t demand an end to this racist activity. https://t.co/Knm8ngj7Gs — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) July 3, 2021

Florida candidate Lavern Spicer:

Vanessa honey, a BLACK national anthem is something a Black African Country would have, not a country like America that exists for everyone 🇺🇸🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ZLt8kZLRSU — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 3, 2021

We have one national anthem… pic.twitter.com/pLFbB28OIJ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 3, 2021

