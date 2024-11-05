Powerful Megyn Kelly Endorsement Has Dana Bash Seething

Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump last night. Her speech was powerful. In it, she emphasized the importance of voting for Trump and encouraged others to do the same. Kelly cited immigration, women’s safety, and masculinity as key issues.

The following is a partially rushed transcript.

“First of all, one of the reasons why I wanted to come here, one of the many reasons I wanted to come here. When I launched my show four years ago, we had Mark Cuban on the program. [Many] have seen he was in the news this week, and he started going on about how bad America’s race history was and how ashamed he was of America, and that’s why I was at all these protests. And he felt it was really important to stand up and speak out about human rights violations.

“And then it got awkward when I asked him about all the money he was taking from China. Then he dropped a bunch of F bombs. And I thought, I really enjoy this feeling of proving Mark Cuban wrong. And so here I am at a Trump rally, a strong, intelligent woman to prove Mark Cuban wrong. Again.

“I won’t take up much of your time, but I do want to tell you the main reasons I am voting for Donald Trump.

Immigration

“Number one, immigration. …people like Laken Riley. I’ll be thinking about her tomorrow all day: 22 years old, killed in Georgia, a young nursing student by an illegal. I’ll be thinking about Jocelyn Nungaray, 12 years old in Texas, murdered by two Venezuelan illegals. President Trump closed the border. Kamala Harris opened it by choice. It wasn’t accidental. She said it would be humane. That’s what she and her boss believed. Tell it to Laken Riley’s family. There was nothing humane about it. He closed it. They opened it. It was an intentional choice, and there’s no reason not to believe they won’t do it again.

Women’s Sports

“The boys should not be in the girls’ sports. The boys should not be in the girls’ bathrooms; the boys should not be in the girls’ locker rooms. Payton McNabb, a North Carolina sophomore [senior] in high school, was slammed so hard in the face by a volleyball hit at her by a boy pretending to be a girl. She suffered traumatic brain injury and permanent paralysis. Kamala Harris looks at her and says, Be kind. Suck it up, and that’s what’s right.

“Why do our girls have to face brain damage in order to be kind to boys who want to invade their sports, and by the way, they are going into the women’s prisons?

“She [Harris] changed the law in California to make sure that taxpayers would pay for their sex change operations. She was not just following the law; she changed the law. President Trump will stop it.

“He got mocked by the left for saying he would be a protector of women; he will be a protector of women, and it’s why I’m voting for him.

He Will Protect Our Boys

“He will close the border; he will keep the boys out of girls’ sports and where they don’t belong. And you know what else? One more thing, he will look out for our boys too, our forgotten boys and our forgotten men, guys like you guys, like these guys who’ve got the calluses on their hands, who work for a living the beers and the tats maybe have a beer after work and don’t want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyonce, who will never have to face The consequences of her disastrous economic policies. these guys.

“He gets it. President Trump gets it. He will not look at our boys like second-class citizens. And ladies out there who want a bit of girl power in this election, let me tell you something. How can you win when the sons, husbands, brothers, and dads you love are losing? It’s not a win.

“We care about young women and older, about the lives of our children, the safety of our children, and we need not get so obsessed with what happens when they’re in the womb that we forget about taking care of them once we’re here and they’re here and they’re loved.

Masculinity

“Last point, what I don’t want, what I don’t think you want, is the less version of masculinity. You see that ad they did about Trump voters trying to encourage women to lie to their husbands so that they could vote for her instead of Trump? That’s their version of what marriage looks like: an overbearing husband who bullies his wife into saying she voted one way, as opposed to an honest, open relationship. Oh, wait, I’m talking about Kamala and Doug.

“Where was that story in the news? Where was that story? I don’t remember a single media person, not one who sat with him, asked him about the abuse allegations against him by a successful professional attorney who has great details, who has receipts, who has witnesses? No one even asked about it. I’m not into their version of toxic masculinity or new masculinity. I prefer the old version, all of you.”

Dana Bash was seething and showed what a vicious cat she is.