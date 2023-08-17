Prager U Under Fire From the Most Disreputable Fact-Checker

If you have watched Dennis Prager’s videos or listened to him speak, you know he’s a kindly, honest person with good values. He is courageous and has come out against the powerful rating service preferred by the AFT, led by the corrupt leftist Randi Weingarten. The co-owner has deep ties to George Soros.

Mr. Prager is paying the price in their ratings.

All of these fact-checkers are left-wing, some are worse than others. Two of the most especially unfair and dishonest are NewsGuard and Media Bias Fact Check.

NewsGuard Technologies was founded in 2018 by Steven Brill and L. Gordon Crovitz, who serve as co-CEOs. Investors include the Knight Foundation and Publicis.

Gordon Crovitz is a former publisher of The Wall Street Journal and served on the George Soros-Funded Journalism Advisory Board. Soros and Crovitz are said to be friends.

NewsGuard, an Internet browser tool that rates the trustworthiness of news sources on search engines and social media is set up to attack the right. The so-called tool began in 2018 and didn’t make money on its own, but it has wealthy left-wing donors like the French Publicis Groupe, one of the largest PR and data collection firms in the advertising world. Publicis members are active progressives on major issues from climate change to equity.

Newsguard analysts gave a green light of trust to openly partisan-left sources like Media Matters for America. MMA attacks Fox hosts regularly and began the War on Fox. A positive “green” rating is given to establishment left-wing media outlets with a track record of publishing hoaxes, like Rolling Stone.

No one is safe from NewsGuard unless you are safely on the left. The outfit received funding from the Pentagon. Its software is being rolled out by millions of schoolteachers across the country thanks to the hard-left teachers union president Randi Weingarten.

Once they target a conservative site, it’s over unless you want to go left. They will find the random article or the occasional statements with errors or something they decide to refute and ignore the rest of the publication. Their purpose in life is to think for you.

Media Bias Fact Check is the same. It’s run by one man who follows the NewsGuard ratings and is an entirely subjective rater, but that’s for another article.

