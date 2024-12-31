Man Pushed Under a Subway Train! Resign Hochul!

Dowling Bottom Line
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s safe subway that she would take her grandchild on (with her 75 guards) was the scene of three slashings and a woman being burned to death this month. A copycat set a homeless man on fire in Penn Station yesterday.

Today, an innocent man waiting on the platform was pushed under a train by a random person for no obvious reason.

Today’s victim is in critical condition.

Resign Hochul and take Alvin Bragg with you!


Safe Subways:

