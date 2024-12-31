Man Pushed Under a Subway Train! Resign Hochul!

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s safe subway that she would take her grandchild on (with her 75 guards) was the scene of three slashings and a woman being burned to death this month. A copycat set a homeless man on fire in Penn Station yesterday.

Today, an innocent man waiting on the platform was pushed under a train by a random person for no obvious reason.

Today’s victim is in critical condition.

Resign Hochul and take Alvin Bragg with you!

#BREAKING: A man was just PUSHED in front of a NYC Subway train in an apparent “random attack” The man is currently in critical condition, and witnesses can be heard shouting “he’s alive!” as the victim is pulled from underneath the train Gov. Hochul, Biden, and the… pic.twitter.com/wYchyUMy1Y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2024





Safe Subways:

