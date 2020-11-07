Predictable Mitt Romney calls out Trump, says he’s harming freedom

Former presidential candidate and Republican Senator Mitt Romney criticized Donald Trump’s reaction to the election on Friday, calling it ‘reckless’.

Romney has said Trump is “causing harm to freedom’ and he ‘recklessly inflames passions.”

He tweeted: “The President is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust legal remedies – doing these things is consistent with our election process.

“He is wrong to say that the election is rigged, corrupt and stolen – doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”

It’s true that the President should probably say it looks rigged or it might be rigged. But what did we get when Trump was elected in 2016? We got — flat out — Trump is illegitimate and we got riots. What did Republicans do? Basically, nothing with a few exceptions from some brave members of Congress.

Where is Romney when the Biden Bros are rioting in every city? He says nothing against that. In fact, he marched with them at least once.

‘Republican’ Senator Pat Toomey of Pennslyvania called Trump’s claims ‘disturbing’ on CBS This morning right before Romney made his comments.

He told CBS This Morning, “There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud.

“The president’s speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it.” There actually is evidence, just not proof. You can’t refuse to investigate and then say there’s no evidence. The election might not be rigged but there is plenty to follow up.