AP & NBC News called the election for Biden, ushering in rule by Big Tech

Without a single investigation of vote-rigging undertaken, the AP and NBC News have called the election for Joe Biden. The media says he is the 46th President of the United States. The AP called Pennsylvania for Biden to put him over the 270 needed with their 20 electoral votes.

NBC News quickly followed suit.

He will lead us through the crises, they say. That’s hardly believable since he was even opposed to banning China travel and now wants total lockdowns. He’s also in China’s pocket.

Biden is suffering from some form of mental incapacity and his running mate is a communist. Biden won’t be leading us. The mediaocracy and corporate oligarchs will lead us.

We are no longer a Republic.

Biden promised to give amnesty to every person here illegally (along with free healthcare for each one), and he will stop deportations immediately.

That means the flood of needy poor people, drug cartels, and others who won’t be vetted, will pour in, and they will vote Democrat. Republicans will no longer be able to win a presidency.

Republicans are in trouble in the Senate as well. If they lose that, it will be a disaster.

It’s been coming for a long time, and now it’s here. Biden is a puppet, nothing more.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

BREAKING: NBC News projects that Joe Biden has been elected as President of the United States. https://t.co/KHfaIUFk2B pic.twitter.com/r7CAs0Pu64 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) November 7, 2020

Update: Fox News just followed up and declared him the President. The media decides our president.