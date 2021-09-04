Pregnant American woman in Afghanistan: “Am I Going to End Up Dying Here?”

















“Am I going to end up dying here,” the pregnant American woman stranded in Afghanistan says in the video? She went to Afghanistan to marry her husband. They tried to flee but there was no way she could get out. She describes the situation in the clip.

She called the State Department and told them where to go. They waited for 12 to 13 hours without food or water but they never came. She was near the gate at one point and the Taliban blocked them.

When she moved past them quickly, they shot at her leg. Her husband, an Afghan national, begged the Taliban to let her through without him but she refused to leave without her husband.

Watch:

Related















