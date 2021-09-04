Rep. Mullin on President Biden “blood is on his hands”

















What else do you do when you see a problem? Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma defended his “rogue” mission to try to help American citizens leave Afghanistan and accused the Biden administration of standing in the way.

“When I say that blood is on his hands, that means the President Biden’s hands, I mean that with everything in my heart,” said Mullin in an interview Friday with Bret Baier of Fox News.

“It’s his fault. I wouldn’t have been over there, I wouldn’t have even thought about going if it wasn’t for his failure,” he added. “I wouldn’t have put my life in danger. I wouldn’t have put my kids and my wife through that. I wouldn’t have put anybody through it.”

Mullin described how difficult it was to try to help American citizens.

“It came out that they needed a State Department, or a government entity to sponsor their flight going in, that’s the only way they could get in, and no one would sponsor their flight, even though it was designated to get these twenty Americans out,” said Mullin.

He went on to say that he as a member of Congress could sponsor a flight to give other departments cover.

Mullin said that his plane circled the Kabul airport for an hour but was not allowed to land.

“You don’t know who shut you down from landing?” Baier asked.

“I don’t know who shut us down. But I think it was 100 percent directed from the State Department,” Mullin replied.

He also accused the Biden administration of lying when they said that Americans who wanted to get out of Afghanistan could get out.

“We quickly realized that the president and the State Department, General Milley, General McKenzie, were lying to the American people by saying everybody that wanted to get out could get out,” said Mullin.

“That is a lie, that is a bold-faced, one hundred percent lie because we’re working with these individuals,” he added.

Watch:

Related















