Pregnant Aussie mom arrested, devices seized, after FB post announcing a protest

A pregnant mother in Melbourne was arrested in front of her children for merely posting on Facebook about a possible lockdown protest. All of her devices and computers were seized. This was an ordinary protest, not a violent riot.

The pregnant woman was charged with incitement after police raided her Ballarat home. The 28-year-old live streamed her arrest on Facebook. She is accused of organizing the rally that was to take place at a shrine.

She was later released and faces a $20,000 fine.

Anyone who shows up at the protest will be fined. Is this about the virus or about control??? No protests for you comrades!

A pregnant woman has been charged with incitement after police raided her Ballarat home. The 28-year-old live streamed her arrest on Facebook, after allegedly encouraging friends to attend a lockdown protest. @LanaMurphy #9News pic.twitter.com/lbNZ80dwCI — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 2, 2020