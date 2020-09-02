Oregon State Police respond to Portland, some are deputized as FEDS

Oregon State Police troopers, who are will respond once again to the riots, uh, I mean ‘protest-related unrest,’ in Portland have been provisionally deputized as feds. That has been confirmed.

State police tell KOIN 6 News they’re working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review arrests made by troopers assigned to Portland for potential prosecution. The troopers assigned to Portland have been cross-deputized by the U.S. Marshals.

It helps with the problem of The far-far-left Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt who stated he will decline to prosecute a lot of misdemeanor charges and riot actions stemming from the ‘protests.’

The state police criticized the prosecutor in mid-August and the left Portland.

“OSP is not criticizing any officials and we respect the authority of the [Multnomah County] District Attorney, but to meet the Governor’s charge of bringing violence to an end we will use all lawful methods at our disposal,” an Oregon State Police spokesperson said.

HERE COME THE FEDS

This does suggest people Oregon State Police arrest could e subject to federal charges.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office said some troopers were federally deputized earlier this summer in order to enter the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse, which had been the epicenter of protests for the first two months.

“They are committed to working with our community, with the goal of protecting free speech, keeping the peace, and keeping people safe as they exercise their right to peacefully protest,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding, “The U.S. Attorney and Multnomah County D.A. work together every day deciding which cases each will prosecute.”

Gov. Brown outlined a law enforcement plan to quell the riots she calls unrest. It included state police and sheriffs. They sheriffs refuse to go to Portland.

This was first announced by independent journalist, Deborah Bloom:

This means state troopers can now crack down on protestors in Portland knowing they’ll likely face harsher punishment from the US Attorney’s Office rather than the local DA. — Deborah Bloom (@deborahebloom) September 1, 2020