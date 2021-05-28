Premier Networks fills Rush’s time slot with 2 people



















Premiere Networks filled Rush’s time slot with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, according to The Hill. It will be called, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” to begin on June 21st.

Sexton has a three-hour evening weekday talk radio show also on iHeartRadio called “The Buck Sexton Show.”

Sexton was also a co-anchor on Hill TV, along with Krystal Ball, and has written numerous

Travis currently hosts the “OutKick the Coverage” radio show which is owned by media company Outkick and is broadcast on radio stations via Fox Sports Radio network.

“And ultimately, I made the decision that my radio voice is more valuable talking about the issues facing the country today than it is talking about who won a game the night before,” Travis wrote on the Outkick website.

