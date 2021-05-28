Real estate maven & trained Marxist Patrisse Cullors quits Global BLM



















Cullors resigned as Executive Director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation after six years.

This follows her buying up real estate including one particularly pricey house in California.

Cullors, a trained Marxist, has faced intense scrutiny over the past several months for her fiscal management of the organization, as well as her prominent property buying sprees.

Marxists aren’t supposed to own property or send BLM money to one’s own business enterprise.

Cullors claims her resignation was in the works for over a year and has nothing to do with her high-profile hypocrisy.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors told the Associated Press, The Daily Mail reports.

Last month, she described the criticism as “racist and sexist” smears deliberately put out by the “right-wing media.”

She’s happy to leave the organization in good hands and is confident they will eradicate [fake] “white supremacy” and “build life-affirming institutions,” whatever those are. Are they modeled after the Soviets of old?

It just so happens that she is also accused of using her paid position as executive director to hire a consulting firm she happens to own.

The organization is a violent Marxist organization that mirrors the Black Panthers. They tear things down and have nothing to do with building life-affirming anything.

If only she put as much energy into black-on-black crime, she would really be doing something good for society.

