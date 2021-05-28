FB removes Candace Owens post although FB admits it’s factual

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Candace Owens wrote a factual, truthful, accurate statement that Facebook doesn’t like because of its context (COV vaccine). They told people who read it that it contained false information even though they told Candace it isn’t false.

Pregnant women must not be discouraged from taking the experimental non-FDA-approved drug with no long-term trials and no trials of the effects on the baby.

Facebook does not want the truth known.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply