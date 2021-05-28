FB removes Candace Owens post although FB admits it’s factual



















Candace Owens wrote a factual, truthful, accurate statement that Facebook doesn’t like because of its context (COV vaccine). They told people who read it that it contained false information even though they told Candace it isn’t false.

Pregnant women must not be discouraged from taking the experimental non-FDA-approved drug with no long-term trials and no trials of the effects on the baby.

Facebook does not want the truth known.

Trust the science. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 25, 2021

The real kicker. Despite privately acknowledging to me that nothing in my post was untrue, @Facebook sent a message to the 1.5 million people who interacted with the post that it was removed because it was “false information”. That is malicious, defamation of character. pic.twitter.com/3nJpNKfVrl — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 27, 2021

