Nine Republicans Delay Trump’s Agenda Over a Meaningless Rule

A rebellion led by Rep. Luna and eight other Republicans joining Democrats put a likely unconstitutional rule in place. It has delayed the budget bill and bills to stop these radical, lawless judges. Now, nothing can happen until next week.

Do we have to worry about Rep. Luna now?

Johnson tried to block the rule and failed.

The rule change will allow Representatives who are new parents to vote by proxy. It’s ridiculous. They should show up. They do little enough to make this country better as it is and it’s opening a can of worms.

Mr. Johnson and his allies have argued that any accommodation that allows members to vote without being at the Capitol, no matter how narrow, creates a slippery slope for more, and that it harms member collegiality.

“I do believe it’s an existential issue for this body,” Representative Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the Rules Committee, said on Tuesday. “Congress is defined as the ‘act of coming together and meeting.’”

During COVID, one Representative was voting from another country.

Mike Johnson telling you Republicans are stalling Trump’s agenda, shocker Who could have seen this coming? pic.twitter.com/7YsS9EGZob — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 1, 2025

