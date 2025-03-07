President Trump Cancels All Aid to S. Africa, Invites Farmers to Immigrate

M Dowling
Downing Street, London, UK, 10th July 1997. Nelson Mandela visits Tony Blair PM on Downing Street with local schoolchildren.

The communist maniacs in South Africa have been raping, pillaging and stealing from some minority white farmers. In many cases, they simply steal the land as reparations. If you say it’s happening, the American Left will tell you it’s a right-wing conspiracy theory.

On Friday, President Trump stopped all federal funding and foreign aid to South Africa. The State Dept order went out on Thursday.

Trump took to Truth Social today to blast the country’s “terrible” treatment of its farmers, which has included “confiscating their land and farms” and “much worse” (an apparent reference to the years-long trend of White farmers being killed).

President Trump declared a new asylum policy concerning South Africa and its embattled farmers: “To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship.” He then clarified that this initiative takes effect “immediately.”

While White South Africans make up some 9% of the country’s nearly 60 million citizens, they still disproportionately control much of the nation’s land and wealth. The resentment leads to murder.

EFF communist leader Julius Malerna cheering the killing of the Boer in 2023:

The New York Times indicates that the song’s meaning was exaggerated by “right-wing commenters.” It’s just “an old anti-apartheid chant,” not a call to violence. Don’t take it “literally.” The NY Times is worse than fake news.

The Story of the Coming South African Genocide


