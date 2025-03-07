President Trump Cancels All Aid to S. Africa, Invites Farmers to Immigrate

The communist maniacs in South Africa have been raping, pillaging and stealing from some minority white farmers. In many cases, they simply steal the land as reparations. If you say it’s happening, the American Left will tell you it’s a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Land in South Africa can now be taken from White farmers without compensation. This is the outcome after meeting with the WEF. pic.twitter.com/ZNqzlxnYfo — The General (@1776General_) January 24, 2025

On Friday, President Trump stopped all federal funding and foreign aid to South Africa. The State Dept order went out on Thursday.

Trump took to Truth Social today to blast the country’s “terrible” treatment of its farmers, which has included “confiscating their land and farms” and “much worse” (an apparent reference to the years-long trend of White farmers being killed).

President Trump declared a new asylum policy concerning South Africa and its embattled farmers: “To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship.” He then clarified that this initiative takes effect “immediately.”

In 2018, the South African Government confiscated 300,000 guns from white farmers Today, the South African Government is openly & actively calling for the genocide of white farmers Majority of them having nothing to defend their families are being tortured, raped, and killed pic.twitter.com/6xAJ4SBqTN — Gareth Davies (@GarethDavies007) February 16, 2025

While White South Africans make up some 9% of the country’s nearly 60 million citizens, they still disproportionately control much of the nation’s land and wealth. The resentment leads to murder.

EFF communist leader Julius Malerna cheering the killing of the Boer in 2023:

The New York Times indicates that the song’s meaning was exaggerated by “right-wing commenters.” It’s just “an old anti-apartheid chant,” not a call to violence. Don’t take it “literally.” The NY Times is worse than fake news.

Each one of these crosses represents a White Christian Farmer killed in South Africa. ✝️ Over 4,000 White farmers have been killed since 1994. In 2022 there were over 300 farm attacks and 50 murders. In 2021 there were 415 farm attacks and 55 murders. pic.twitter.com/KDZlnMMjhp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 13, 2024

The Story of the Coming South African Genocide

South Africa is what happens when you take DEI seriously, which is why the western media pretend it’s not happening. Ernst Roets on what’s going on there right now. (0:00) South Africa Is Falling Apart

(4:03) The True Story of Nelson Mandela

(8:50) Perfect Example of the… pic.twitter.com/GpRL04pqYD — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 3, 2025

Elon Musk calls for sanctions against South Africa over Julius Malema’s Anti-Whiteness Comments, even calling to murder white farmers Did you know White People have been fleeing South Africa and claiming asylum in America? “I’m a white South African. I currently live in the… pic.twitter.com/SzpYnodS75 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 9, 2025

